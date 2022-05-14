China Conducting Anti-ship Ballistic Missiles Test In Military Exercises At Remote Deserts

Recently, China has been polishing its ship-killing abilities for possible future wars on new target locations in Xinjiang's remote Taklamakan Desert, new satellite photographs revealed. The targets are designated for ballistic missile testing. A series of large-scale target ranges can be seen stretching along the eastern edge of the desert, as per the satellite photos. The type, location, and attacks on these installations all indicate that the targets are being intended for ballistic missile testing, ANI reported.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has been conducting military exercises with new targets in a bid to prepare for future wars and the information about these new targets was discovered during a study on aircraft carrier targets. This new target had been uncovered by All Source Analysis (ASA) with additional information disclosed by Maxar Technologies' high-resolution satellite data.

According to the United States Naval Institute (USNI), these hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) are likely to pose more serious risks to warships. China is reported to be developing numerous ASBMs. The DF-21D, as well as DF-26, are the two land-based varieties. The H-6 bomber carries is another type. In addition, the Type-055 Renhai Class cruiser may now deploy a smaller one, the YJ-21, according to preliminary information.

China conducting advanced drills in Taiwan and Guam that include missile attacks

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chinese military has been conducting advanced drills in Taiwan and Guam that include missile attacks on challenging targets. As per recent satellite photographs supplied by H I Sutton, a USNI analyst who specialises in submarines and sub-surface systems, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy's anti-ship missile training involves attacking huge, carrier-sized targets to smaller boats and naval facilities.

According to media reports, these are replica warships stationed at the naval base that resemble targets from northeast Taiwan and the US military naval facility in Guam, which is built on the Apra Harbor and occupies the Orote Peninsula.

Furthermore, an independent defence expert, Damien Symons, discovered another similar naval base target roughly 190 miles southwest. This place has been constructed in December 2018 but remained undiscovered till now. The pier is laid up similarly to the destroyer-like location, and it features ship targets, one of which is very next to the most recent target, ANI reported. There are hints of advanced targeting, according to Damien Symon.

Symons said, “The layout of the targets is very calculated. The orientations, shapes, and sizes are consistent across multiple targets. There is nothing haphazard about these sites," ANI reported.

In addition to this, it is worth noting that infrared, optical, or radar may be used by Chinese missiles. They may then fine-tune their trajectory to land precisely on the target.

(Image: AP)