China Conducts Over 11 Million Tests In Wuhan Amid Huge Spike In COVID Cases

China is grappling with Coronavirus outbreak as the country continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases. Wuhan city, where coronavirus was first detected in the country in 2019, is currently experiencing a resurgence of infections. The government has started mass testing to prevent the spread of the virus in Wuhan and other parts of China. The authorities on Saturday informed that the health department has collected over 11.23 million samples for COVID-19 testing in Wuhan, as per a report by Xinhua.

Authorities test Wuhan residents

Of the 11.23 million collected samples, the results from 10.8 million of the samples are available. By the end of Friday, Hubei Province reported nine new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Wuhan reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, while three other cases were registered in Jingmen. Hubei province, reported 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 locally transmitted cases. As per the report, 64 asymptomatic cases reported in Hubei were under medical observation.

In the wake of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese authorities had announced that the mass testing of the population would be conducted on all residents of Wuhan city. According to AP, the Chinese government has been implementing some harsh steps to combat the situation. In order to control the spread of the virus, travel restrictions have been imposed and mass testings are being conducted in several parts of the country.

COVID-19 situation on China

According to China's National Health Commission, as of August 8, the overall tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 93,701 on Saturday. Of them, 87,492 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital. According to China's National Health Commission, there remained 1507 confirmed cases including 44 cases in serious condition. The total number of fatalities reported due to the novel virus is 4,636. The total confirmed infections reported in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan province has reached 27,849. The overall tally of confirmed cases in Hong Kong is 12,011, which includes 212 who had died and 11,725 who have been cured and discharged from the hospital. 63 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Macao and out of them, 57 have been cured. 15,775 cases have been reported in Taiwan, which includes 806 fatalities due to novel virus and 13,053 have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

