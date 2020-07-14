China Confirms Arrival Of Two WHO Experts To Study Origin Of Coronavirus

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying confirmed on July 13 that two experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have arrived in China for the research on the origins of the novel coronavirus. According to international media reports, Hua said at the press conference that the two medical experts will cooperate with the students in China and the medical experts to discuss the related questions. However, she reportedly did not provide details on the itinerary in China. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also said that officials sent by WHO will also make a similar trip to other countries and regions.

"WHO also believes that to trace the source of the virus is a continuous and developing process, which may involve multiple countries and regions. WHO will conduct similar inspections in other countries and regions as needed," Hua quoted by ANI.

While the global infections of the coronavirus outbreak have surpassed 13.1 million and deaths have crossed 573,200 deaths, the advance two-member experts from the World Health Organisation have arrived in China to look into the origins of the pathogen that causes COVID-19. The novel coronavirus, which is believed to have originated from China’s ‘wet markets’, the WHO head said on July 10 that the experts will study how the virus was able to ‘jump’ from humans to animals. In the press conference WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had announced that the advance team by UN health agency was currently ‘en route’.

Read - 'No Field Investigations' For WHO Experts In China

Read - WHO Boss Slams 'mixed Messages' From Leaders

WHO on lack of leadership

The World Health Organisation (WHO) head has said the “greatest threat is not the virus itself” and condemned the “lack of leadership”. Making an emotional plea for global solidarity and leadership, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic is a “test” for unity among nations across the world as the novel coronavirus continues to tighten its grip.

WHO chief said, “My friends, make no mistake. The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself. Rather, it is the lack of leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels.”

“That is why I said each and every individual should reflect. This is a tragedy that is forcing us to miss many of our friends and lose many lives. And we cannot defeat this pandemic as a divided world,” he added.

Read - WHO Chief Calls For Clear, Global Response To Virus

Read - WHO Warns That Pandemic Is Worsening Globally

Inputs: ANI



