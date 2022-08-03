China Continues Rants Even After Nancy Pelosi Left From Taiwan; 'Oblivion To US Issues'

Even as the US House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, China continued with its rant on social media on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the spokesperson of China, Hua Chunying in a series of tweets reminded the US lawmaker how she was 'oblivion' to the plethora of problems within her country and 'does not care' about the livelihoods and wellbeing of her fellow Americans, but had been pulling 'political stunts' in Taiwan.

"This is a typical example of 'you can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep'. This exposes her sinister motive of using human rights as a pretext to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, undermine China’s stability and containing China’s development," the Chinese spokesperson wrote.

'People will not be fooled'

Hua Chunying reminded Pelosi that she had pitted herself against one-fifth of the world’s population, by making a provocation to the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. Underlining that 'people will not be fooled, public opinion will not be defied', the Chinese spokesperson further wrote, "Will Pelosi go down in history with a favourable or foul reputation because of this stunt? History will give a fair answer."

"The kind of democracy referred to by #Pelosi is like nothing but a robe with lice crawling all over it. It may look opulent from a distance, but couldn’t stand close scrutiny," he further wrote, listing down multiple instances like the Capitol riots, the killing of George Floyd, the Robb Elementary School shooting. He claimed that the instances showed the 'hypocrisy and cold-bloodedness' of the kind of democracy Pelosi referred to.

We see the empty pledge and so-called strength of this type of democracy from what the US military has done in #Iraq and #Syria and from its retreat from Kabul. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 3, 2022

Nancy Pelosi maintains 'US unwavering in commitment to Taiwan people'

At a time, when US lawmakers are making trips across Asia, Pelosi with others departed from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday afternoon and took a roundabout route that appeared designed to avoid transiting the South China Sea, where Beijing has an established military presence. The plane landed in Taipei at 10:44 p.m. local time.

During her brief visit, Pelosi held meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in which a discussion took place on how America and Taiwan can deepen their economic ties, further strengthen their security partnership and defend their shared democratic values.