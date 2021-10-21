China: Death Toll Rises As Gas Explosion At Shenyang City Leaves 4 Dead, Injures 47

As a massive gas explosion rocked the streets of Nanqi Road at Taiyuan in Shenyang, the capital of China’s northeast Liaoning Province, the latest reports claim that at least four people have been killed in the mishap. PTI reports quoted local authorities' statements which further claimed that the explosion in the capital of northeastern China's Liaoning province had additionally left 47 people injured. It is also being learnt that the gas explosion had originated at a restaurant at around 08:20 am on Thursday, local time.

Gas explosion in China kills 4, injures 47

With the recent developments, it is being learnt that the blast that had occurred at a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital of northeastern China's Liaoning province, and had claimed the lives of four while leaving 47 injured. Eventually, after the blast that has jolted the streets of Shenyang and resulted in substantial damage to properties in and around the area, rescue operations by the local fire service department were initiated and injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospital. Around 25 fire engines and 110 firemen were deployed to the spot post the explosion, and reports suggest that search ops were still underway.

Gas pipeline company summoned

Local media reports state that the construction of a gas pipeline was being carried out earlier in the area and the owner of the gas company had asked a number of workers, involved in the construction work, to be available and cooperate with the investigations in the matter. The company had also confirmed that construction work was underway a night before the incident took place, and whether the fire accident had a link to the explosion has not been ascertained yet.

From videos that have constantly been surfacing on social media, the street was covered in rubble, several vehicles damaged and structures collapsed as the city lay devastated. The actual cause of the blast is not certain yet, and the concerned authorities are yet to provide an official statement. Local news reports have claimed that the explosion was described by witnesses as if a 'bomb' had been dropped in the area causing heavy damage to property and to people around the area. This is a developing story.

Aftermath Video-

Massive gas #explosion occurred in a restaurant in #Shenyang at 8:20 am on Thu(Local Time), Northeast #China’s Liaoning Province. The #rescue operation is underway. at least one person was killed and 33 were injured.#BLAST #沈阳 #太原南路 pic.twitter.com/YWMn3ABpTL — 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐚 (@Bhabanisankar02) October 21, 2021

Image: Twitter/@atras10