China Defends Joining India On Coal 'phase Down', Asks Developed Nations To Stop Usage

China on Monday defended its move to join hands with India on coal 'phase down' instead of 'phase out' at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 declaration, PTI reported. The Xi Jinping administration asked developed nations to stop using coal first and give financial aid to developing countries to adopt green technologies.

Almost 200 countries at the COP26 in Glasgow gave thumbs up to a new climate agreement with a deal, which acknowledges India's intervention for the world from "phase out" to "phase down" fossil fuels.

During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responding to a question on COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma's criticism for India and China for watering down the Glasgow climate pact, said, "Low carbon transformation is an overriding trend and the goal all countries are working towards."

Zhao said that the improvement of energy structure and the reduction of carbon consumption ratio is a progressive process that needs respect for the "national circumstances of different nations and their development state as well as their different resources."

"So we should first give consideration to this gap in energy and ensure energy security for the developing countries. We encourage developed countries to stop using coal first and also hope they can provide support to financing technology to developing countries," he said.

Chinese media has criticised the western counterparts for attacking India and China for phasing down coal use instead of phase-out in the final agreement adopted by 197 nations.

Director of the Institute for Urban and Environmental Studies, Pan Jiahua told the Global Times that all participants of UNCCC, especially developing nations, have demonstrated unparalleled determination and ambition to tackle climate change. He also praised India for its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070. "It's almost a mission impossible for India, which relies on coal for 75 per cent of its electricity," said Pan, praising India for showing "valuable determination."

COP26 chairman Alok Sharma criticises India & China over 'watering down' coal pact

COP26 chief Alok Sharma on Sunday said that India and China will have to explain themselves to poor nations for the changing language on cole from "phase out" to "phase down". But he insisted that the COp26 deal keeps the 1.5C temperature goal within reach. The Cop26 president said that he had to agree with the compromise or else Summit would have lost two years of hard work.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Unsplash/AP