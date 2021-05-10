China Deliberately Creating Tensions Using Cognitive Warfare, Says Taiwanese Council

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), on May 9, accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of deliberately creating tensions in the Taiwanese strait and using “cognitive warfare” to demoralize the Taiwanese people. Presenting its report to legislative Yuan, MAC stressed that Beijing continuously coerces Taipei into accepting its ‘One China’ policy along with the “1992 consensus” asserting that it was the only way to better cross straight relationship. While Taiwan has long been demanding autonomy, China claims sovereignty over the island asserting it to be a “sacred and inseparable” part of the country’s territory.

Sharpening its language, the Taiwanese agency highlighted that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) frequently conducts military drills in the straight, only to safeguard its own national sovereignty and territorial integrity. MAC, in its report also warned that any kind of talks between China and the US-Iran, equation in Pacific, energy, climate-would directly have repercussion on the Taiwanese strait. It is worth noting that Beijing-Washington talks have reached an impasse due to a variety of factors including their opposing stand on Taiwan.

Recommendations

While the CCP has blatantly equated Taiwanese independence with war, MAC made a number of propositions in its report. Firstly, it asked the Chine administration to listen and value the views of people from both sides of the strait. Secondly, it urged Beijing to assume responsibility to promote positive communication and dialogue between both sides.

Last week, Taiwan thanked the United States for the invitation to World Health Assembly (WHA) and took this opportunity to take a dig at arch-enemy China. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the US extended its support for Taipei's bid at the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Taking a dig at China, the ministry said that excluding a "vibrant democracy" while jeopardizing global health is wrong, especially at the behest of China. Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen also thanked the US for supporting Taiwan's international participation. Further, she hoped that the WHO will allow Taiwan to "contribute more to global health." The WHA is set to hold its 74th annual meeting virtually from Geneva, Switzerland, from May 24 to June 1.

