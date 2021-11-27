China Demolishes Dome Built By Uyghur Exile For His Hometown In Xinjiang: Report

Chinese officials have demolished a dome in a park in Xinjiang that was builded by a Uyghur residing in Turkey, media agency Radio Free Asia reported. The Turkish resident, Mamattohti Imin told RFA that he invested $31,300 to build the park in Lengger township, Toqquzaq county, in China's turbulent western region, where government officials have sought to suppress Uyghur religious and cultural expression. China has been chastised around the world for detaining Uyghur Muslims in huge detention facilities, interfering with their religious activities, and forcing community members to endure forceful re-education or brainwashing, according to several media reports.

He told the media agency that he wanted to give locals, including his children and grandchildren, a place to pray and as a mark of his own grief over his separation from his homeland. He had also built many residences on the property. Reportedly, Mamattohti used GPS maps to verify the dome had been demolished.

He told RFA, "I heard that they tore it down. Because I'm here [in Turkey], they said I'm a terrorist, a separatist."

Chinese govt launched campaign to eradicate the religious and cultural legacy of Uyghurs: Reports

Mamattohti, who has lived in Turkey for half a century, claims he was informed that ten of his children and grandchildren, all of whom are descended from his first wife, had been detained or sentenced to prison. He informed the media agency that he had taken part in Uyghur demonstrations in front of the Chinese Embassy in Istanbul, requesting information about missing family members in Xinjiang. According to him, the Chinese officials claimed that he attempted to divide the country and that he went on the radio & television and shared the news. The Xi Jinping led Chinese government, according to RFA, has launched a campaign to eradicate the religious and cultural legacy of the 12 million predominantly Muslim Uyghurs who live in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The United States was the first country in the world to label Chinese actions in Xinjiang as "genocide" earlier this year. Whereas, the Canadian and Dutch parliaments passed measures in February declaring the Uyghur situation to be genocide. The latter was the first European nation to do so. China's escalating crackdown in Xinjiang was labelled genocide by the United Kingdom as well in April.

(With inputs from RFA)

Image: AP