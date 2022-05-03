China Detains 'IT Director' Named Ma For Subversive Actions; Netizens Claim It Is Jack Ma

The Chinese state security bureau on Tuesday confirmed the detention of a male IT director, whose name ends with "Ma" in the apprehension of conspiring with outside forces, the Chinese mouthpiece, Global Times reported on Tuesday. According to the allegations levelled by the Hangzhou state security bureau, the suspect was trying to subvert the state and split the country. This resulted in speculations about whether the law enforcement agency detained Alibaba founder and Chinese business magnate, Jack "Ma". "A man surnamed 'Ma' was under criminal enforcement action, suspected of colluding with outside forces and attempting to subvert the state and split the country, the state security bureau in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province," reported Global Times.

A male department director of an internet company was detained on suspicion of colluding with outside forces and trying to subvert the state and split the country, the state security bureau in Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province, announced on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/DnI2chxQ7M — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 3, 2022

However, later in the day, the Chinese media outlet clarified that the name of the accused contains "three" Chinese characters.

According to Chinese state-run media, Ma works as the director of the hardware research and development department of an IT company. It said that the person was "brainwashed" by outside anti-China forces. "With the incitement of an anti-China figure, Ma created an online anonymous group to play the role of an agent of outside forces, spread rumours and disinformation and release a so-called independence declaration to split the country and subvert the state," as per the reports of Globa Times.

"Aside from forming illegal organizations and making political outlines to subvert the state, Ma also targeted young people and university students, inciting them to join in activities that smear the country and the people," it added.

An IT director is under investigation for being involved in subversive activities, said Hangzhou state security bureau Tue. The Global Times confirmed with related department about the man's information & learned that his name has three Chinese characters. https://t.co/djrhhtpkCO https://t.co/ClvafL8zKh — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 3, 2022

Netizens claim suspect could be Jack Ma

Meanwhile, the shares of Alibaba slid more than 9% following the media reports about the possible arrest of Jack Ma. Notably, Ma has been confronting actions from the Chinese state and has been largely out of public view ever since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire in 2020. As a result, this time, when the state media revealed that the arrested man's name ends with "Ma", netizens started speculating that the accused could be "Jack Ma". "Hangzhou, internet company... Why do I smell Alibaba?", read the comment of one user.

