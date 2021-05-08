China Discussed Weaponising Coronaviruses Before Pandemic, Predicted WW3 With Bio-weapons

As the world continues to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic with China receiving widespread criticism over the origin and handling of the virus, new explosive documents have now revealed that China discussed weaponisation of COVID-19. People's Liberation Army (PLA) commanders predicted that World War 3 would be fought with biological weapons, documents obtained by the US State Department reportedly reveal.

As per the documents, Chinese military scientists discussed the weaponisation of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic originated and spread to various parts of the world. Outlining their ideas, top scientists predicted that these coronaviruses could be used to fight the third world war.

China probed weaponisation of coronaviruses

The paper obtained by the US officials were reportedly written by military scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015, The Australian reported adding that it was a part of their own investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The new details once again raise questions over China's role in the spread of coronavirus with major concerns about China's transparency on the origins of COVID-19.

Describing SARS ­coronaviruses as heralding a “new era of genetic weapons”, the Chinese scientists claimed the viruses could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human ­disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed in a way never seen before”.

The military document titled The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons reveal the Chinese military's plans with regards to bioweapons. Further, the Chinese language documents claim that a bioweapon attack could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse".

It reads: "Following developments in other scientific fields, there have been major advances in the delivery of biological agents. For example, the new-found ability to freeze-dry micro-organisms has made it possible to store biological agents and aerosolise them during attacks."

The mentioned breaking document to “predict World War III as biological war” is the PLA’s novel bioweapon textbook (by General Dezhong Xi, 2015) I’m translating into English with our Chinese volunteers! The brief introduction is in the 3rd Yan Report👇🏻 https://t.co/BxE22sQOuN pic.twitter.com/qkx7cLKclt — Dr. Li-Meng YAN (@DrLiMengYAN1) May 7, 2021

In these documents, there are references of work by US Air Force colonel Michael J. Ainscough who had predicted that World War 3 may be fought with bioweapons. Some of China's top public health figures have been listed in these documents among 18 other authors. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, according to the report by The Australian.

Authenticity of documents verified

Robert Potter, a digital forensics specialist, said the documents have been verified. He claimed that "We were able to verify its ­authenticity as a document authored by the particular PLA ­researchers and scientists stated." Robert, who has worked with for the US, Australian and Canadian governments, said: "We were able to locate its genesis on the Chinese internet.” The document has been revealed in an upcoming book on the origins of Covid - titled What Really Happened In Wuhan.

Earlier this week, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had also raised serious questions while blasting China for COVID-19 handling. Further, he suggested that China could have developed the pathogen in a laboratory and disseminated it as a “biological warfare” for economic gain. According to The Brazilian Report, in an event on Wednesday, Bolsonaro posed doubts over the coronavirus origin and even questioned “are we not facing a new war?”

"It's a new virus. Nobody knows whether it was born in a laboratory or because a human ate some animal they shouldn't have," said the far-right leader. "But the military knows all about chemical, biological and radiological warfare. Could we be fighting a new war? I wonder. Which country's GDP has grown the most?"

China's transparency under scrutiny

China has long been questioned over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic which first originated in Wuhan in the year 2019. The virus rapidly spread across other parts of the world as China crawled back to normalcy with strict lockdown and restrictions. With many conspiracy theories making rounds on internet, several speculate that the coronavirus leaked in a lab in Wuhan while some believe that it originated in the wet markets where wild animals are traded.

Tom ­Tugendhat MP and Australian politician James Paterson said that these documents "raise major concerns about the ambitions of some of those who advise the top party leadership." Calling China’s evident interest in bioweapons "extremely concerning", he noted that "these weapons are dangerous" even under the highest curbs.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 157,593,275 people across the world and 3,285,620 have succumbed to the pandemic. More than a year since its origin, SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread across the world claiming more and more lives with nations urging citizens to get vaccinated.