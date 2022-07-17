China Dismisses US Diplomat's 'Beijing Spreading Disinformation' Remark As 'baseless'

China has responded to a recent remark made by the United States ambassador nominee for Nepal in which he lambasted Beijing for its "campaign of disinformation". According to an ANI report, China has called the US nominee for Ambassador to Nepal, Dean R Thompson’s comments "baseless." Thompson lambasted China for reportedly spreading false information about the US contribution of $500 million prior to its ratification by the Nepali Parliament in February, media reports stated.

Thompson said in his opening remarks before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, “In February, Nepal’s parliament ratified the USD 500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact in the face of a torrid PRC (People’s Republic of China) disinformation campaign.”

Following Thompson’s comment, in a statement released on Friday, the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu said, "They have not only slandered China but also offended Nepal and its people. It is a true ‘disinformation.’ China firmly rejects it,” ANI reported.

According to Wang Xiaolong, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, “These are legitimate actions of the Nepali government and people to defend their sovereignty and independence and safeguard national interests”.

Xiaolong further added that China has consistently believed that in order to pursue international development cooperation, the principles of equality and respect for one another should be protected, as well as the sovereignty of the relevant national and the wishes of its citizens.

US' development aid to Nepal has come under fire from the Chinese media

Apart from this, the United States' development aid to Nepal has come under fire from the Chinese media. The MCC (Millennium Challenge Corporation) Nepal agreement, which was approved by the nation's Parliament last month, is allegedly inimical to Kathmandu's sovereignty, according to the Chinese media. The advantages of the $500 million arrangement come with drawbacks, according to an editorial that was published in the official Chinese media outlet China Daily, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, following weeks of tension within the ruling coalition, the MCC deal and an "interpretative declaration" was approved by Nepal's House of Representatives last month. The agreement was criticised because there was a rumour that it was a military agreement.

According to the ANI report, the 12 principles, which explicitly indicated that the parties will not consider MCC a part of US military policy, were later endorsed by the ruling alliance. In the declaration, it was also stated that the decision may potentially be reversed based on political agreement.

The US further applauded Nepal's approval of the $500 million grant from the US Government's foreign assistance agency last month. The fund had been approved following a prolonged political scuffle.

(Image: AP/@deanthompson/Twitter)