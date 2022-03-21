China Plane Crash: Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 Plane Crashes With 132 Onboard

In a major incident, a China Eastern Boeing 737 passenger plane has reportedly crashed in a mountain range in Tengxian, Guangxi on Monday, as per Chinese media. 132 people were reported to be onboard and no casualties have been reported as yet. A fire has been reported and the rescue effort has been dispatched. There were 132 people on board, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members, as per China's Civil Aviation Administration

The flight was flying from Kunming to Guanghzou, China and reportedly hit a mountain in Tengxian, Guangxi. The B-1791 aeroplane was a 737-89P model type of Boeing aircraft. The aeroplane was 6 years old, reported Aeronews.

As per visuals from the crash site, a part of the Chinese flight bearing its name was spotted among the debris. Moreover, a massive smoke is seen rising from the crash site.

We are following multiple unconfirmed reports about a possible accident involving China Eastern Airlines flight #MU5735 a Boeing 737-89P (B-1791) en route from Kunming to Guanghzou, China.

The China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou departed at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight tracking ended at 2:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots. It had been due to land at 3:05 p.m. (0705 GMT).

According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.

Smoke covers crash-site of China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 passenger flight; The plane was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming with 133 onboard

The twin-engine, single-aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights. China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max. The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so. China Eastern is one of China’s three major air carriers.