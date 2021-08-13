China expels Lithuania’s envoy from Beijing over Taiwan office row; US condemns move

China demanded Lithuania to withdraw its envoy to Beijing after the latter decided to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in the country under its own name. This development comes after Taiwan, which China considers to be part of its territory, said that it was setting up a representative office in Vilnius under the name "Taiwan" instead of "Chinese Taipei." This seems to have irked China so much so that the country's foreign ministry went on to say the move "severely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." While asking Lithuania to rectify its "wrong decision," China also asked the European country to refrain from moving further down the wrong path."

Lithuania to develop mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan

Reacting to this, Lithuania released a statement stating that while it respects the principle of one China, it is also committed to developing mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan just like other countries in the world. Meanwhile, European Union also backed Lithuania asserting that opening of a representative office in or from Taiwan does not breach the EU's One-China policy in any way. "This is the first time China has recalled an ambassador in an EU member state for opening or maintaining an office in Taiwan," the EU said. Meanwhile, the United States also echoed the "regret" at China's response stating all countries should be free to determine how to handle relations with Taiwan without Beijing's interference.

United States condemns China's response

Speaking to the reporters, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "We firmly stand in solidarity with our NATO ally Lithuania and also condemn China's recent retaliatory actions, including the recall of Beijing's ambassador to Vilnius and demanding Lithuania recall its ambassador to Beijing." As it seeks to strengthen diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Lithuania has also promised to send 20,000 Coronavirus vaccine doses to it. Lithuania earlier had also decided to quit China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with central and eastern European states. According to some reports, besides, amplifying diplomatic pressure, China has also stepped up threats to bring Taiwan under its control by dispatching fighter jets and warships around the island.

Image Credits: AP