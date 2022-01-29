China Faces Flak After Building Beijing Olympics' Venue In The Midst Of Natural Reserve

Despite facing heavy criticism from environmental activists, China has completed construction of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics' venue in the midst of a nature reserve, ANI reported citing CNN. According to a report by the US channel, the Olympic ski venue was built despite Beijing's commitment to making the multi-sports event greenest and cleanest in history. The report claimed that the venue was built in the middle of a natural reservoir that played a vital role in the living beings there for decades. As per the satellite images and official maps analyzed by CNN, the construction of the aforementioned venue busted the bogus claim of the Communist regime.

On several occasions, the Chinese government asserted that the National Alpine Ski resort in Yanqing, about 90 kilometres from the national capital, Beijing is fully powered by wind and solar energy. However, the satellite images claimed that the ski centre is built in the former core area of Songshan National Nature Reserve. According to CNN, the park was founded back in 1985 with an aim of protecting its dense forests, alpine meadows and rich biodiversity. The media report further stated that the government has equipped the centre with artificial snow that could waste energy and water resources on a large scale.

Under Chinese law, nobody is allowed to enter the reserve's core area

While speaking to CNN, several climate activists raised questions over Beijing's green narrative and added the upcoming Olympics would cost nature tremendously. Amid the reports of the Chinese government looking to turn Yanqing into an international skiing hotspot and build more ski slopes, conservationists fear it could cause further damage to the local ecology.

"For decades, Songshan National Nature Reserve provided a sanctuary to many protected animal and plant species, including the golden eagle and rare orchids. Under Chinese law, nobody is allowed to enter the reserve's core area, except for scientific research with government approval," CNN quoted a climate activist who is aware of the Chinese building.

"This is really a great pity, because (the original core zone) is one of the very few places in northern Beijing that has alpine meadows. Such a unique ecosystem was why it was included in the original nature reserve in the first place," said a Chinese ecological expert, who asked not to be named for fear of repercussions.

Image: AP