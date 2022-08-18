China 'firmly Opposes' US-Taiwan Trade Talks, Vows Strict Action To Protect Sovereignty

As the United States and Taiwan announced to begin their formal trade talks, the Chinese government stated that it "firmly opposes" the move. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Trade, stated that Taiwan must adhere to the "one-China" principle in order to engage in international economic cooperation. She also called on the US to respect China's fundamental interests and handle trade relations with Taiwan with "caution". The spokesperson further stressed that China would take measures to protect its national security, sovereignty, and development interests.

"China firmly opposes the US announcement of launching negotiations for the so-called 'US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade'. The one-China principle is the premise for China’s Taiwan region to engage in any external economic cooperation," Jueting told reporters, as per Global Times. China's reactions followed the Office of the US Trade Representative's (USTR) announcement that Washington and Taipei have agreed on the negotiating mandate to strengthen bilateral trade relations. It further stated that the first round of discussions on the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade is scheduled to take place in the upcoming autumn.

US-Taiwan trade talks

"The United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), will commence formal negotiation on the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade [sic]," US Trade Representative tweeted. Meanwhile, Sarah Bianchi, the Deputy Trade Representative of the US, stated that the initiative will strengthen trade and investment links, develop shared values-based trade agendas, and support innovation and inclusive economic growth for both workers and corporations of the two countries.

“We plan to pursue an ambitious schedule for achieving high-standard commitments and meaningful outcomes covering the eleven trade areas in the negotiating mandate that will help build a fairer, more prosperous and resilient 21st-century economy," she added, as per a press release.

Tension escalates between US and China

It is pertinent to mention here that tension between China and the US has been growing since Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan on August 2. Her visit to the self-ruled democratic island happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Since then, the Chinese administration has taken several retaliatory measures including conducting massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region and imposing sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family.

Image: AP