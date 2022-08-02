China Fumes As Taiwan Welcomes US' Nancy Pelosi; Warns To Abide By 'one-China Principle'

After "SPAR19," a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C landed in Taiwan with House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi onboard, China, which stakes a claim on the territory, cried foul on Tuesday. In an official statement, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pelosi's visit to the Taiwan region' was in disregard of China's 'strong opposition and serious representations' and a strong violation of the 'one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués'.

"It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence'. China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protests to the United States," the statement read.

US' Pelosi lands in Taiwan much to the dismay of China

Pelosi, who is on an Asia visit, with her delegation, touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan international airport on the evening of August 2, becoming the highest-ranking elected American official to visit the disputed territory since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Members of a Congressional Delegation issued a statement upon arrival, saying, “Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy."

“Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," the statement further read.

Pelosi is expected to address Legislative Yuan, the Taiwanese Parliament, on Wednesday morning. The red carpet has already been rolled out for her welcome.