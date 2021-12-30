China Imposes Heavy Travel Restrictions In Tibet Ahead Beijing Winter Olympics: Report

Ahead of Bejing Winter Olympics, China has tightened travel curbs in the Tibet region and deployed a large police force in the regional capital Lhasa. According to Radio Free Asia, China is imposing restrictions on Tibetans’ movements in the areas by ramping up security in the region. The latest restriction comes after China’s Information Service last week had announced that visitors to the nation will be strictly monitored during the upcoming February Olympic games.

"In just a few days, greater security and restrictions have been put in place in Tibetan areas of Lhasa and in Shigatse, Chamdo, Draggo, Ngaba, and Rebkong," RFA quoted a source as saying.

Further, while citing its source, RFA reported that Lhasa is witnessing the massive deployment of police and armed security personnel. As per the media outlet, people who are visiting the regional capital are being questioned. Additionally, officials are also inspecting restaurants and shops and they have even begun household inspections in the area.

It has been reported that large security deployment and checks are being carried out by China ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. It is imperative to note that the Chinese government occupied Tibet in 1950 and ever since has tried to grip the region under its control. There have been reports of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment in custody, torture, sterilisation and forced abortions, frequently opted repressive strategies against Tibetans by Beijing.

Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

In light of these alleged human rights violations, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and Lithuania have announced the diplomatic boycott of games. Furthermore, New Zealand has also stated that it had already informed Beijing that it would not be sending any officials owing to pandemic travel restrictions but had also expressed its concerns about human rights. China, for its part, has rejected the diplomatic boycott as a useless move that goes against the Olympic spirit but has also threatened retaliation. The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

(Image: AP)