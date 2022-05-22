China Imposes Lockdown In Several Parts Of Beijing As COVID-19 Transmission Continues

Several parts of China’s capital Beijing have been placed under lockdown again as the COVID-19 disease spreads to more and more cities in the nation in accordance with Xi Jinping's shaky mishandling of the Zero-Covid Policy. The authorities have placed a lockdown in the Haidian district, as well as Chaoyang, Fengtai, Shunyi, and Fangshan districts, quoting a statement from the city government's spokesman, Xu in Hejian, Global Times reported.

In addition to this, all indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, training institutions, and retail malls have been closed from today (May 22), with the exception of eateries that offer delivery services and pharmacies. According to Global Times, which cited Xu Hejian's statement, all rated scenic locations in the capital city would be halted, and all parks would restrict admissions to 30% of capacity. Since the domestically transmitted COVID-19 status remained unknown, people in the five Beijing districts have been urged to work from home until May 28.

Shanghai enacts severe lockdown; 25 million inhabitants stuck in homes

Apart from Beijing, Shanghai, China's export hub, recorded 52 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 570 local asymptomatic instances on Saturday, Xinhua reported. The illness number was certified by the Municipal Health Commission on Sunday. China's industrial hub has been hit hard by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, and residents have been desperately seeking medical help and essential necessities such as food.

Since March, Shanghai officials have enacted severe lockdown restrictions, locking 25 million inhabitants in their homes. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across China, doubts about the nation's zero-covid policy are being raised, ANI reported.

Furthermore, Xu Hejian explained that the COVID-19 issue has been exacerbated by the extremely infectious Omicron, with most patients only displaying moderate symptoms. The National Health Commission report which released on Sunday stated that Beijing reported 52 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 instances and 9 local asymptomatic cases

Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 2,23,145 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 5,222 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)