China Irked Over Growing US-Taiwan Ties, Asks Washington To 'stop Exchange' With Taipei

China has yet again expressed its displeasure over the growing relations between the United States and Taiwan. This time, Beijing is irked over the upcoming US-Taiwan economic partnership dialogue and has called on Washington to 'stop exchange or contacts' with Taipei It has further asked the US to stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Webin, while addressing a briefing on Monday, urged the US to adhere to the one-China principle.

"China consistently opposes official exchanges between the US and the Taiwan region. We urge the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan, stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and send no misleading signals to the Taiwan separatist forces, so as to avoid serious damage to China-US relations, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Wang said.

Growing US-Taiwan relations

Later in the month, Taiwan will be sending a delegation to the US for the inaugural meeting of the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue. US Undersecretary Keith Krach, who visited Taiwan in September, will lead the delegation from the American side.

In August, the United States had declared that it was establishing a new economic dialogue with Taiwan focused on technology, energy, health care and other sectors. The Trump administration has also stepped up military support for Taiwan in recent years through increased arms sales. Meanwhile, Taiwan hoped the economic talks will result in a free-trade agreement with the United States.

China increases military drills in Taiwan

China considers Taipei as a breakaway province and has maintained that it wouldn't mind using force to claim it. It has further accused Washington and Taipei of promoting independence. In order to gain power over Taiwan, China has increased its military drills around the island nation in recent times. With around 40 Chinese warplanes crossing the median line between the mainland and Taiwan on September 18 and 19, the island's President Tsai Ing-wen called the move a 'threat of force'.

Furthermore, as per reports China had also deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, during US Health Secretary Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan in September. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it had tracked the PLA fighters with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles and had strongly driven them out.

(With ANI inputs)