China Issues Warning To Its Citizens In Pakistan, Says They Could Be At Risk

The Chinese government has issued a warning to its citizens regarding the precarious security situation in Pakistan. According to a notice released by the consular department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese nationals are advised to exercise utmost caution while in Pakistan, as they may face significant security threats. This advisory comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the region, and underscores the potential risks foreign visitors face whilst they are in the country. Chinese nationals have been advised to call 051-8496167, if they need any assistance with regard to urgent travel documents. They can also send an email to islamabad@csm.mfa.gov.cn.

On February 13, the consular section of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan was closed down temporarily due to undisclosed "technical issues", according to a recent announcement. The Chinese embassy, as of now, has not provided any further details regarding the nature of the issues or when the consular section will reopen. The notice, which was posted on the embassy's official website, informed the public of the closure and stated that it will remain in effect until further notice. "Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice, due to technical issues," read the notice.

Pakistan assured that it will protect foreign nationals in the country

Meanwhile, Pakistan assured that it will protect all foreign nationals in the country. During a meeting held in Gwadar on February 12 to address concerns over counter-terrorism and the safety of foreign nationals in Pakistan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued a directive for authorities to take every possible precaution to ensure the protection of both Pakistani and foreign citizens.

Sanaullah emphasised the need for comprehensive security measures to be implemented to safeguard Chinese nationals engaged in various development projects across the country. He stated that any oversight or lapse in this regard will not be tolerated. The minister's statements underscored the critical importance of safeguarding foreign workers in Pakistan, particularly those involved in key infrastructure initiatives.