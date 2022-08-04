China-Japan's FMs Meet Cancelled As Latter & G7 Leaders Pan Beijing Over Taiwan Turmoil

A meeting between the foreign ministers of China and Japan that was reportedly planned for August 4 in Phnom Penh on the fringes of ASEAN events, has been postponed. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the development on August 4, at a press conference.

The announcement comes after a statement that was made by Japan, along with other Group of Seven (G7) members and the European Union (EU), accusing China of the unrest in the Taiwan strait. Further, according to the local media reports, Chinese observers warned Japan of a further potential blow to bilateral relations and urged Tokyo not to follow and support the US blindly.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, denounced the joint statement released by G7 foreign ministers and the high representative of the EU as "fuelling the US' violation of China's sovereignty" and stated that "China will no longer arrange talks between Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers in Phnom Penh."

Japan is not in a position to make careless comments about Taiwan: Hua Chunying

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua, emphasised that Japan is not in a position to make careless comments about the Taiwan matter because it has historical responsibility for it. Furthermore, according to Global Times, political analysts in China believe that Japan's decision to serve as a US vassal on this issue revealed the country's goal of using the Taiwan issue to expand its own military capacity.

The G7 nations, in an official statement expressed concern about "threatening actions by China" across the Taiwan Strait, which "risk unnecessary escalation." The declaration by the world leading economies urged China to settle disputes amicably and to refrain from unilaterally changing the status quo in the area through force.

At a press conference on August 4, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou urged Japan to recognise the grave harm caused by Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, honour its commitment in the four China-Japan political documents, refrain from blindly following the US and making incorrect remarks on the Taiwan issue, and stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan secessionist forces.

