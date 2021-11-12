China: Liaoning Province Experiences Highest Snowfall In 116 Years Due To Early Winter

As a result of unseasonably early winter storms, parts of China's northeast region are experiencing the worst snowfall in 116 years, causing significant disruption to daily life. This week's heavy snowfall has resulted in flight cancellations, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and a dramatic drop in temperatures. Concerns have been raised about keeping homes warm in Shenyang, which experienced power outages earlier this year as a result of the record snowfall. The average snowfall in Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning province, was 51cm (20 inches).

The heavy onslaught has severely impacted traffic in Liaoning, with most expressway toll stations closed as of Tuesday. Except for those in Dalian and Dandong, train and bus stations have also remained close, according to local media outlets. Authorities stated that they were stepping up efforts to keep homes warm by increasing coal imports and increasing energy production capacity. It also urged markets and grocery stores to stock up on food and lower prices. According to local media reports, China's northeast region was one of the areas most affected by rolling power outages in September this year, with rising costs contributing to a shortage of coal.

One person died and over 5,600 affected in Mongolia

After a heavy snowstorm in neighbouring Inner Mongolia, one person died and over 5,600 were affected. According to meteorological researchers in the Mongolian city of Tongliao, the snowstorm was an extremely random and sudden extreme weather event. In Inner Mongolia and north-eastern China, a total of 27 red alerts were issued, the highest warning level for snowstorms. Temperatures in some parts of north-eastern China dropped by at least 14 degrees Celsius as a result of the cold wave that began on Sunday. According to state media outlet Xinhua, this is perhaps the highest snowfall recorded since 1905.

Despite the fact that the power crisis has subsided, China's State Grid Corp has previously warned of an overall tight balance with partial gaps between power supply and demand during the winter. China is heavily reliant on coal for energy, despite Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge that his country will reach peak carbon emissions in nine years, according to Xinhua.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP