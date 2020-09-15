China Imposes Lockdown In City Near Myanmar Border After Report Of Fresh COVID-19 Cases

China has locked down a city on the border with Myanmar after an unknown source of possible coronavirus infection sparked concerns over illegal crossings. According to The Global Times, the new cases were found in the city of Ruili in western Yunnan province, which is an important land border crossing point with neighbouring Myanmar. In a statement, the Ruili anti-epidemic authority announced that residents are required to stay in their homes during the lockdown period.

As per reports, the Chinese city has not seen domestic cases for months, however, with recent infections emerging, it is speculated that illegal border crossings may be the reason. It was noted that the land ports linking Myanmar and China have been closed to passengers since the early days of the epidemic. However, now border control authorities in Yunnan have been on high alert, implementing stricter measures.

Border areas enter ‘war-time’ status

The state-run tabloid reported that authorities in Ruili and several other border areas had entered ‘war-time’ status in a bid to enhance anti-epidemic measures and border management. The infections are believed to be brought in from Myanmar and that is why the Chinese authorities would ‘crackdown on illegal immigrants’.

The officials reportedly said that eight border prefectures and 25 border counties in the province should enter wartime status immediately, enhancing anti-epidemic measures and border management to prevent imported cases. Further, the officials said that they would launch citywide coronavirus testing to rescue the risk of an outbreak. The Ruili government said that the officials will spare no effort in strengthening border controls, with 24-hour closed-cycle management that will be applied to all counties and communities near the border in a bid to ensure there are no illegal crossings from neighbourhood countries.

As per reports, two Myanmar nationals were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on September 15. The health authorities informed that both the patients entered the Chinese city from the neighbouring country. One of them was a 32-year-old woman who was initially asymptomatic, and the other was a 16-year-old girl.

