China: National Health Commission Expects Increase In New COVID Cases In Coming Days

According to the local media report, China's National Health Commission has predicted a rise in the number of COVID cases that have recently resurfaced in the country. The new rise in instances has been driven by the Delta variant, as per the reports of the Global Times. The majority of the diseases that have spread over roughly 11 provinces since October 17 have been linked to cross-region travel.

According to Wu Liangyou, Deputy Director of the NHC, epidemiological analyses of the diseases revealed that tourism-related activities were responsible for 106 of the 133 cases. According to the Global Times, the authority also recommended the public to get COVID vaccination booster doses to lessen the possibility of instances resurfacing. Meanwhile, after an increase of COVID cases in the region, Gansu has announced the suspension of all tourism operations.

Tourists in Lanzhou are expected to stay in their current location

All tourists in Lanzhou, where Ghansu's most COVID cases have been reported, are expected to stay in whatever location they are in and be quarantined. From October 18, until Saturday, October 23, a total of 41 confirmed cases were reported in Gansu, with 30 cases reported from Lanzhou, seven from Zhangye, two from Jiayu Pass, one from Tianshui and one from Longnan.

32 coronavirus cases were announced by China on Friday, including four positive cases in Beijing, raising concerns among officials ahead of the Winter Olympics early next year. Since Tuesday, Beijing has begun reporting cases, breaking a two-month streak of no cases. Despite recurring outbreaks of illnesses in various parts of the country causing significant logistical issues, critics claim that China has shown no evidence of modifying its costly Zero-COVID policy.

Beijing has restricted foreign travel with 21-day quarantine

As it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February next year, Beijing has restricted foreign travel with a 21-day quarantine. It has also imposed travel restrictions on India and several other countries. Despite multiple requests, China has refused to allow over 23,000 Indian students registered in Chinese colleges, as well as hundreds of Indians working in the country, to return, claiming that it is a precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading.

