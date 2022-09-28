China Opened 30 Illegal Police Stations In 21 Nations To Promote Vested Interests: Report

In a major revelation, Candian local media reported that China is now opening illegal police stations across the world to promote its vested interests. Citing the reports of local media, Investigative Journalism Reportika, said that the President Xi Jinping-led Beijing government has opened numerous police stations in developed nations too. The report found that checkpoints have been opened in many countries around the world, including Canada and Ireland.

The media investigation revealed that Fuzhou-- a sprawling industrial and transportation hub-- established informal police service stations affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) across Canada. Surprisingly, the checkpoints are located in major areas of the country, with three in the Greater Toronto Area.

Citing the Fuzhou police, the report claimed the Chinese officials admitted their station overseas. Some claimed it has already opened 30 such stations in at least 21 countries.

Interestingly, Fuzhou is not the only city that extends its footprints beyond the country, but other Chinese cities and provinces also operate their stations beyond their limits. Moreover, the report revealed that countries like Ukraine, France, Spain, Germany, and the UK have such arrangements for Chinese Police Stations-- most of the leaders criticise the Chinese for human rights violations. In the Global South, the presence of these stations can be seen in Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Nigeria, Tanzania, Lesotho, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Cambodia, Brunei and even Japan.

Chinese overseas police stations control elections of other countries: Report

According to the officials, these police stations are set up in other countries to facilitate Chinese citizens living abroad to file local police reports and aid in other bureaucratic processes. As per Chinese state-affiliated media, the “Police service stations” force alleged Chinese criminals to be sent back to China. The organization Safeguard Defenders claims that over 2,30,000 people have been sent to China through these unofficial negotiations, reported the investigative media report. Besides, the report claimed that these police checkpoints help in influencing the elections in the countries where the Chinese government have established their presence. Furthermore, these stations are controlling the activities of the Overseas Chinese Diaspora and espionage cases have also been reported.

Image: AP/Pixabay