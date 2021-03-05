China Opens Its Major Annual Parliamentary Event; What To Expect From NPC This Year?

China’s annual parliamentary event, the National People’s Congress opened on Friday in Beijing and for the second year in a row, it will be a mostly virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National People’s Congress is the highest organ of state power and the national legislature of the People’s Republic of China and because as of 2018, it is the largest parliamentary body across the globe. Even though NPC is the main body, the ruling Chinese Communist Party reportedly ensures that the important decisions are made long before any proposals reach the legislative body.

What to expect from China’s NPC?

Usually, the Communist Party uses NPC to reveal its major policy and personnel changed. Several media reports have stated that the outlook for the economy and Hong Kong’s future amid pro-democracy protests, among other issues would be under discussion at the gathering of lawmakers that often lasts up to 10 days or two weeks. Unlike other nations that were battling the COVID-19 pandemic, China was reportedly able to get the novel coronavirus outbreak under control relatively early and ‘effectively’ that ensured its fast economic recovery.

Economic growth

Nevertheless, the Chinese firs were subjected to a lot of uncertainty owing to the constant trade disputes with the United States and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. As per the DW News report, it remains essential for the Chinese economic planners to ensure sustained growth by elevating the domestic demand as well as consumption. The media outlet quoted Caroline Meinhardt, a research associate at the Berlin-based China research institute MERICS saying that the issue of enhancing domestic demand has long preoccupied Beijing. As of now, China has already announced growth of "over 6 per cent", Premier Li Keqiang said in a report to China's ceremonial legislature Friday.

However, the expert noted that following the said strategy would mean that the Chinese government faces a challenge in the long run. According to Meinhardt, a major boost to demand-led growth would subsequently require a significant redistribution of income among ordinary households. While talking to the media outlet, her colleague at MERICS, Nis Grünberg also noted that China’s focus in the coming years will be on strengthening “the country’s own economy and industry” while also “expanding social systems” such as health and education.

Independence in the technology sector

Apart from the economy, another issue that has long dominated the political scene in China is attaining technological independence. Because the Asian country was particularly dependent on global suppliers for high-tech components such as semiconductors, the trade row with the US highlighted China’s vulnerabilities. Meinhardt noted that at the moment, “China is far from becoming technologically independent”.

Other issues

Further, NPC is likely to hail victory over poverty in the country such as it was already announced in 2020. Other issues that are likely to make it to the NPC include converting China’s economy into a “green economy” and further enhancing its clampdown on former British colony, Hong Kong. In June 2020, the NPC standing committee passed the so-called National Security Law for Hong Kong.

