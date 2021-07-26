China: Over 3.6 Lakh People Evacuated From Shanghai As Typhoon In-Fa Ravages City

With Typhoon In-Fa making its landfall in the Chinese province Zhejiang, the city has been inundated with heavy rainstorms and gusted winds. The evacuation in the coastal area is being done continuously, over 3.6 lakh people have been evacuated till now, as reported by the local media. The typhoon has made landfall in the flood-ravaged city on Sunday, July 25 afternoon at the coast of Zhejiang province and will be churning northwest with a high speed of 6.2 miles per hour, ANI reported citing Xinhua news agency. The climate authorities have sounded an alert in the economic hub of China and have called it the second-highest “orange” danger alert.

Orange alert issued in Zheijang

The city has already been lashed by strong winds that have toppled trees and ripped off billboards, torn apart posters and had shattered windows. As per the ANI report, two international airports in Shanghai cancelled all passenger flights. No one is allowed to travel through the subway, they have been closed across the city. The city has come to a halt as even the high-speed trains were stopped to function on Monday. Zhejiang governor Zheng Zhajie called the tragedy causing deaths in subways as a lesson for the authorities. The casualties were caused in a subway in Henan's Zhengzhou by a surging flood in the area.

Over 63 people killed in ravaging Henan floods

China's marine environmental authorities will continue to issue warnings for storm surges and high waves, the Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement. Typhoon In-Fa has hit the country at a time when unprecedented floods have ravaged the countries Henan province and over 63 people have lost their lives till now. The torrential rains have affected about three million people in Henan province. Zhengzhou was hit by several days of heavy rainfall, causing floods of an intensity not seen in decades. Over 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around the city, the PTI reported, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency. The army personnel are continuously providing relief aid. The donation counters were set up around the city to distribute essential supplies after the panic-stricken resident has stocked the food in the early days of floods.

