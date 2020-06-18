China Passes Draft Of Controversial National Security Bill On Hong Kong Despite Backlash

China has passed the draft of the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong on June 18 despite receiving severe criticism since it was introduced in May. Most critics of the bill including the United States, UK, Australia, the European Union have raised their respective concerns citing that it endangers the autonomy of the former British colony. According to international media reports, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress reviewed the legislation that has four categories of crimes including succession, subversion of state power, local terrorist activities, and collaborating with foreign or external foreign forces to endanger national security.

Moreover, the details of these crimes or the punishment that an individual will be liable to have not been provided. According to reports, it remains unclear when the bill would be passed in its final version. Congress moved to enact the bill at the national level after Hong Kong’s Legislative Council remained unsuccessful to do the same because of strong opposition. This move came just days after the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong marked the one-year anniversary of the violent demonstrations that rocked the city since last year.

Lam calls opponents of bill 'enemy of people'

Just days before China passed the draft, the city’s leader Carrie Lam has said that people who are trying to ‘smear’ Asian superpower’s effort are the “enemy of the people”. Just last month China had announced a plan to introduce legislation in Hong Kong to deal with secession, subversion, terrorism and interference of foreign nations. Most critics who jointly criticised China’s bill believed that it endangers the autonomy of the former British colony which became a part of the mainland under ‘One Country, Two Systems’. However, the pro-Beijing leader had said that China is not going to give up the new controversial security bill despite the backlash.

Inputs credits: AP