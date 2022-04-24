China Reacts Strongly To Ex-Japanese PM's Op-ed Comparing Taiwan To Ukraine

Reacting strongly to an op-ed article recently published in the Los Angeles Times, written by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over Taiwan issues, consul General Zhang Ping sent a letter to the publication and reiterated that "Taipei City is an integral part of China". According to the letter sent to Times, the consulate termed the op-ed will only instigate confrontation between two major countries. Notably, the statement came after Abe mentioned Taiwan and Ukraine in the same breath and said the time had come for the United States to make clear that it would defend Taiwan. The article was published on April 23 in the Los Angeles Times.

The situations in #Taiwan & Ukraine cannot be compared. And we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures in response to the interference of foreign forces: Consul General @CGZhangPingLA on #Abe’s irresponsible remarks calling for US to make clear it would defend Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/fFIbofy4Oz — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 24, 2022

In the letter, the consulate said that the situations in Taiwan and Ukraine cannot be compared. "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, where the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government. This One-China Principle is explicitly stated in both joint communiqués for establishing China-U.S. and China-Japan diplomatic ties," read the letter. It stressed that the root cause of the tension in the Taiwan Strait is that the Taiwan authorities refuse to recognise the One-China Principle and added "some external forces" have condoned and abetted the growth of separatist forces for "Taiwanese independence."

"This gravely violates the basic norms of international relations and puts the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in serious jeopardy," it said.

"The Taiwan question concerns China's core interests of the sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is entirely China's internal affair, allowing no foreign interference. The Chinese people's resolve to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity remains firm. We will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and every effort," it added. It is worth mentioning that the "war of words" came ahead of Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi's visit to the US. He will meet his American counterparts Lloyd Austin next month. According to a report by Kyodo News, both the ministers will discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and are also expected to hold a closed-door meeting on China's aggressive actions against Taiwan.

Know more about Taiwan and China's ongoing tension

Taiwan had split from China during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China). Although the regions have been governed separately for more than seven decades, the Communist Party continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory under the One China policy.

(Image: AP)