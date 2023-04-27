China Received Help From The West In Covid-19 Cover-up: Report

Beijing's coronavirus ambition could not have been accomplished without Western academics eagerly playing the useful idiot for China, as per the claims by the New York Post in a report. Notably, China has tried to hide crucial data and avoid blame. According to the report, "Chinese scientists have withheld data, withdrawn genetic sequences from public databases and altered crucial details in journal submissions". In contrast "Western journal editors enabled those efforts", and the World Health Organization just let all of it happen. All three institutions or entities have been held responsible for their misconduct.

China's coronavirus ambition

The New York Post wrote that China had pushed two narratives that are at stake: China's response to the pandemic was a model of success, even though we have witnessed the recent protest that has broken in various cities in Beijing, and that the virus in the world was not spread due to the leaks at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The amount of complicity to push these 'China-centric' agendas within the leading organisations outside China are astounding, reported New York Post. In the list of those leading institutions, major universities like Oxford and cutting-edge scientific journals have been included. The journal Clinical Infectious Diseases had falsely amended a paper on possible paths for Covid mutation that had suggested: "It was based on were collected later than they actually were." Meanwhile, the Lancet, which is the most renowned academic journal, pulled group letter from Chinese hospital workers begging for international aid.

Further, as per the New York Post report, the chief global health watchdog, WHO has played a major role as a megaphone for China's claims regarding the COVID virus' origin "too many times to count". All these major actors were equally responsible for China's ambition. So here, the question comes why? Well, according to the claims by New York Post, the academic journals were not willing to lose access to the lucrative Chinese market by offending the government, whereas the universities rely on monies coming via various paths from China and China has played a "hardball bureaucratic politics to dominate outfits like WHO". "It's beyond time for our elite to face facts and stop bending the knee to Beijing by pretending it's a state like any other," read the report in the New York Post.