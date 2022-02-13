China Reinforces Limit On Wages For TV Stars In Latest Crackdown On Celebrity Culture

In the latest crackdown on celebrity culture, China has reinforced a rule on huge salaries for TV stars following an outcry over an actress’ $25 million wages. According to South China Morning Post, the plans for the next five years of TV productions, which was released by the National Radio and Television Administration, have capped actors’ wages at 40% of the total production budget. The plan also specified that wages for a leading actor can not exceed 70% of the total earnings of the entire cast.

It is to mention that China has already banned celebrities from showing off their wealth on social media. Now, the latest TV salary clampdown comes after a public outcry last year when it was revealed that China’s top actress Zheng Shuang received $25 million in wages for appearing on just 77 days in one TV show. This disclosure had infuriated the public, following which the Chinese authorities ordered a probe.

The national authority’s Beijing branch, who conducted the investigation, then found that the TV production team broke the cost production rules and it was not clear what the show’s total budget was. As per the media outlet, Shuang was slapped with a $45 million fine by Beijing authorities for tax evasion between 2019 and 2020. The producers were also ordered not to hire her anymore.

China's clampdown on celebrity culture

Meanwhile, the excessive income of actors has been widely debated in China in recent years, with the media experts voicing concerns over high wages charged by celebrities affecting the quality of TV productions. Previously, Chine even banned its celebrities from showing off their wealth on social media. The Chinese rules also prevent celebrities from publishing false or private information, provoking fans against other fan groups and spreading rumours.

Notably, China sees celebrity culture and the pursuit of wealth as a dangerous Western idea that threatens Communism as it promotes individualism rather than collectivism. According to SCMP, the Chinese state media has also gone into overdrive urging changes to China’s entertainment culture. Moreover, China’s cyber regulator last year released regulations banning celebrity ranking lists and tightening control over “chaotic” celebrity fan clubs and management agencies.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)



