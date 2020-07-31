China Rejects US Accusations Of Hacking COVID-19 Research Data Of Moderna

China has dismissed all charges of hackers linked to its government have stolen the COVID-19 vaccine research by leading US-based biotech firm Moderna Inc. After the United States accused China of breaching its data on the novel coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a news briefing that the allegations are baseless and that too without evidence. He also added that Beijing does not need to and does not engage in technology theft.

This came after US security official, who tracks Chinese hacking activity, said that the Asian superpower’s government-linked hackers targetted America’s leading coronavirus vaccine research developer earlier this year in a bid to steal valuable data. While announcing its criminal charges on July 21, the US Justice Department said that the hackers working with the Chinese government have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world.

China refuting the charges came when the tensions its tensions with the United States are soaring. Recently, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had unveiled a series of its 'true and false' versions over the American government’s “unilateral provocation” of closing one of the six Chinese missions in Houston last week. Calling it a “reality check” of US President Donald Trump’s government asking China to close Houston consulate, Beijing also said that the move was a ‘gross violation’ of international law and basic norms of international relations by Washington.

Donald Trump can work with 'anybody' for vaccines

Despite the deteriorating bilateral relations, when US President Donald Trump was asked if his administration is ‘willing’ to work with the Asian superpower, he said that America is ready to ‘work with anybody’ that gives positive outcome. While COVID-19 pandemic is tightening its grip across the world, Wuhan-made Chinese vaccine candidate for the fatal disease has shown promising results. In a press briefing on July 21, Trump not only showed a willingness to work with China despite the relation between the country but noted that America is also “very close” to getting a vaccine for the disease that has now infected over 15 million people across the globe.

When Donald Trump was asked if he is willing to work with China he said, “Yeah, we’re willing to work with anybody that’s going to get us a good result. We’re very close to the vaccine. I think we’re going to have some very good results.”

“We’re already in testing; nobody thought that would be possible. Under the old system, it would be a year to two years before you can even think about using the word “testing,” he added.

