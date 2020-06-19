China Releases COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data Amid Resurgence Of Outbreak In Beijing

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Beijing, China on June 19 published genome sequencing data responsible for the recent outbreak. According to China's National Microbiology Data Center website, the officials revealed that they identified a European strain as well. The country had been under pressure to make the data public and with fresh cases of the deadly virus, the officials said that the genome data was based on three samples, including two human and one environmental, collected on June 11.

Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official Zhang Yong reportedly said that according to preliminary genomic and epidemiological study results, COVID-19 is from Europe. However, Yong also noted that the virus is different from the one currently spreading in Europe. In the past days, Beijing has been reporting over 100 cases, linked to the wholesale food centre of Xinfadi.

Yong reportedly said that there were several possibilities as to how the virus arrived in China. He said that it could have been hidden in imported frozen food products, or it could have been lurking in some dark and humid environment such as Xinfadi. Earlier this month, Wu Zunyou, the CDC's chief epidemiology expert, had also noted that the coronavirus strains found in the United States and Russia were also mostly from Europe.

Resurgence of COVID-19

With the resurgence of COVID-19, the officials also made Beijing a ‘no-go zone’. While calling the situation ‘extremely severe’, the Chinese officials also strictly implemented all measures to contain the spread further. As per reports, the authorities have locked down 21 residential estates in Fengtai and the northern district of Haidian, which is also home to a big food market. Furthermore, access to the areas is strictly controlled and mass coronavirus testing is also underway.

Earlier this week, Wu said in a statement, “Beijing is facing explosive and concentrated outbreaks even though the national epidemic has basically been blocked. The fact that it happened in Xinfadi, a large wholesale market, is a challenge in itself as we try to carry out epidemiological investigations”.

Currently, over 80 coronavirus infected people are receiving treatment in the Chinese capital. With an increasing number of cases, the authorities were forced to take drastic steps. As per new regulations, all the hospitals in Beijing are now required to perform a nucleic acid test, antibody tests, CT scan and routine blood tests on all patients with a fever, a Chinese news agency reported citing Beijing‘s Health commission. Earlier, authorities in Beijing had only made nucleic acid tests mandatory.

