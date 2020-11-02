China Removes Domes, Minarets And Islamic Symbols As It 'renovates' Nanguan Mosque

In another controversial move in China against the Muslim minority, a large mosque with green-coloured dome has been completely transformed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The pictures were shared by UK’s deputy head of mission in China, Christina Scott who posted the images of Nanguan Mosque in Yinchuan in the capital of Ningxia province in China with golden minarets and domes beside “what it looks like now”. The mosque has been stripped of its colour and all the decorations in the name of “renovations”.

Even though the traditional structure of the Nanguan Mosque is removed, the name of the place still remains on the building in Chinese. The UK diplomat shared the images on Twitter last month and called it “depressing” as even the nearby shops and restaurants have been shut down or as Scott questioned, “perhaps also being ‘renovated’?” While posting the images of the mosque before the Chinese government rendered the building, the UK diplomat said that “it was beautiful inside” but now it is “just a cold and barren interior”.

TripAdvisor suggested the Nanguan Mosque in #Yinchuan well worth a visit. Only this is what it looks like now, after ‘renovations’. Domes, minarets, all gone. No visitors allowed either, of course. So depressing. pic.twitter.com/WSXaAFclHX — Christina Scott (@CScottFCDO) October 18, 2020

Read - China's View Of US Elections Weighed By Trade Ties

Read - Will Never Forget What China Did To US: Trump

Mosque demolition in China

As per reports, in the last several years several mosques have lost their domes and minarets, that are the distinguishing features of all mosques. The Nanguam Mosque was built during the late Ming dynasty between 1369-1644 and all signs of Islam are now removed. It was also one of the most revered Mosques for the minority group in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region which reportedly is the home to the largest community of Hui Muslims in the Asian country.

What is also known as ‘cultural whitewash’ in a bid to decrease the impact of Islam is taking place in China, according to a report by Daily Mail. Prior to the largest mosque in Ningxia region, the government had renovated the Arab-style domes along with other traditional elements from mosques in Linxia, a city popularly known as ‘Little Mecca’. The state campaigns against Muslims have even escalated since Chinese President Xi Jinping because of the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

But the ruling CCP has reportedly organised nationwide clampdown on all religious institution in the recent years. As per a report by the New York Times, over 8,500 mosques across the remote area of Xinjiang have been entirely demolished since 2017 which is greater than a third of the number of mosques that Chinese government has claimed to be in the same region.

Read - Asian Shares Boosted By Stronger China Factory Data

Read - US, China's Race For Naval Dominance To Intensify As Both Push To Expand Weapons: Report