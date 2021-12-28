China: Reporters Without Borders Urges Release Of Journalist Jailed For COVID-19 Reporting

Reporters Without Borders, on December 28, requested China to release journalist Zhang Zhan, who was imprisoned for reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak. Cedric Alviani, East Bureau head of Reporters Without Borders, highlighted that Zhang Zhan has risked her life while covering the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan and should have been celebrated as a “hero” instead of being jailed, according to ANI. Zhang Zhan has been jailed in Shanghai's Pudong New District Detention Centre since May 2020, where she is serving a four-year term.

She has been given a four-year sentence on charges of 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble' while reporting the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Cedric Alviani expressed that Zhang Zhan has risked her life while reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Alviani insisted that she had reported on COVID-19 at a time when there was little information available to the people regarding its transmissibility and seriousness. The East Bureau head of Reporters Without Borders called upon the international community to make efforts in pressuring the Chinese government to allow the release of Zhang Zhan on medical parole and ensure her release “before it is too late.”

"Zhang Zhan courageously risked her life reporting in Wuhan at a time when very little information was available on the mode of transmission and severity of Covid-19, and she should have been celebrated as a hero instead of being detained," Cedric Alviani said as per ANI.

UN Experts urge Chinese authorities to release journalist Zhang Zhan

Earlier on November 22, United Nations (UN) experts, requested China to release journalist Zhang Zhan, since her health is fast deteriorating and “her life is in danger," according to ANI. The UN experts have urged the authorities of China to take action quickly and effectively as the failure could have fatal consequences for Zhang Zhan. UN experts urged China to allow “unconditional release” to Zhang Zhan and ensure that she has access to medical treatment as soon as possible.

The Chinese journalist had been arrested after she had shared a video where she criticised the Chinese government’s management of the COVID-19 outbreak. Zhang Zone has gone on complete and partial hunger strikes in protest of her confinement since her arrest. As per the report, she is suffering from severe malnutrition, gastric ulcers, advanced oedema of lower limbs and was facing difficulties in walking or raising her head without help.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP