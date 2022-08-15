China Responds To US Lawmakers Visiting Taipei, Deploys Warplanes In Taiwan Straits

As the delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, August 14, the Chinese government took some stern measures in retaliation to the visit. According to reports, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) deployed as many as 22 warplanes and 6 warships for combat readiness patrols in Taiwan Straits. In a statement, the PLA also stated that its efforts to achieve reunification will advance with each "provocative Taiwan visit", The PLA's Eastern Theater Command is also likely to further execute robust military actions in the waters and airspaces surrounding Taiwan," the Global Times reported citing military sources.

According to Chinese experts, President Xi Jinping-led government will certainly impose penalties on the visiting lawmakers because the nation has often vehemently opposed any cooperation between the US and Taiwan secessionists. The experts further claimed that the US is the one who consistently incites hostilities and prevents tensions from subsiding. They also cautioned against inciting conflict, saying that "no force should ever doubt China's will to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty."

Some US lawmakers continue to 'play with fire': Chinese experts

The Chinese experts also slammed the US, saying some of its lawmakers continue to "play with fire" to advance their political agendas despite a loud and clear warning from the People's Liberation Army's military exercises in the Asia Pacific region, encircling Taiwan. "The international community can see clearly who is the troublemaker that always ignores warnings and keeps worsening regional peace with endless provocations, and sooner or later, they will be 'burned' and punished," they noted, as per the Global Times. Notably, the Chinese government has repeatedly opposed the United Staes' intervention in the Taiwan issue.

US deligation's visit to Taiwan

It is pertinent to mention here that the five-member US delegation led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts reached Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2. According to reports, the delegation of leaders is expected to hold a meeting with senior leaders of Taiwan to discuss ties between the two countries. Further, the leaders of the US and Taiwan are also likely to discuss matters related to regional security, trade, and investment.

