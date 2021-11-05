China Says Supporters For Taiwan Independence Will Be 'imprisoned & Barred From Hong Kong'

Those who advocate for Taiwan's independence will face life in prison and would be barred from entering Hong Kong and Macau, China announced on Friday, November 5, amid rising tensions with the island republic.

To set an example, China slapped sanctions on Taiwan's top public personalities, the first of its kind between the two countries. Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang, Parliament Speaker You Si-kun, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu have all been named on China's list of "stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence" officials, Independent UK reported.

Taiwan, a self-governing island republic that has refused to transfer power to China, is facing intensifying conflicts with Beijing. For more than a year, it has claimed that China's warplanes had conducted repeated missions. People on the list will not be allowed to visit the mainland or China's Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, Independent UK reported, citing China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian.

As reported by Independent UK China said that it wanted to convey a message to Taiwan that "those who forget their ancestors, betray the motherhood and split the country, will never end up well and will be spurned by the people and judged by history," according to Ms Fenglian.

She further stated that China will take whatever more steps necessary against Taiwan Supporters named on the list. Hence, people on China's blacklist will be unable to seek assistance from its firms. Profits from the mainland will be prohibited for companies and entities that sponsor them, according to the spokeswoman.

This might be a blow for Taiwanese politicians and leaders, who rely heavily on donations from mainland businesses to bankroll their election campaigns. At least tens of thousands of Taiwanese citizens work in China, and various enterprises benefit from doing business with the country.

China-Taiwan conflict

It is pertinent to mention that tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since October 1 after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. This was followed by the latter's dependence on the US for military support.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden has stated that Washington would defend Taiwan if China dares to invade the isolated nation, signalling an increased conflict with Beijing, according to AP. Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed willingness to remain independent against the Chinese goal of 'reunification.'

On the other hand, US and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades and relations between them have further frayed due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea fuelled by Chinese engagement in testing high-tech projectiles.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP