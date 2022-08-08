China Sends 66 Aircraft & 14 Warships To Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions Over Pelosi's Visit

The tension between Taiwan and China soared tremendously on Sunday when Beijing sent at least 66 aircraft and 14 warships to conduct exercises near the border regions of Taipei. According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 14 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels and 66 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft were detected on Sunday until 5 PM. The Ministry said Taiwan has monitored the situation and responded to activities with aircraft. "14 PLAN vessels and 66 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today until 1700 (GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," Taiwan’s Defense Ministry tweeted.

It added that "22 of the detected Chinese aircraft had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and our SW ADIZ (Air Defense Information Zone)." However, Taipei rejected claims that a Chinese destroyer entered its territorial waters. Citing the Defence Ministry, Taiwan state media, CNA News agency, reported the claims are part of China's psychological operations campaign. Earlier on Sunday, Beijing announced that it would conduct live-fire military exercises in the Yellow and Bohai seas.

Why leads to the uproar?

It is crucial to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dubbed Pelosi's visit "unhealthy" for "democracy" and added her visit only provoked and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Pelosi issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan." She said that her visit is part of broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance - on which Taiwan is a global leader.

China calls US 'the biggest troublemaker' to the regional stability

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Australia accused the Biden administration of inciting political provocations in the region and dubbed Washington the "biggest troublemaker" to regional stability. "The incidents prove that the US is the biggest saboteur and destabilizer of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest troublemaker to regional stability. It is the US that should be condemned. China is the victim of political provocation from the US," said the embassy.

Image: AP