China Sent Over 200 Aircraft In October To Amplify Threat: Taiwan Defence Ministry

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) allegedly sent about 200 military aircraft to an island near Taiwan in October for training, a move that experts claimed had prevented Taiwan separatist provocations and foreign meddling attempts. On Sunday, October 31, 8 PLA aircraft, including one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, 6 J-16 fighter jets, and 1 KJ-500 early warning aircraft, entered Taiwan's self-proclaimed southwest air defence identification zone, with the Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft also flying southeast of the island through the Bashi Channel, according to a press release from Taiwan's defence authorities.

According to the Taipei-based news website Ettoday.net, this brings the PLA aircraft activity total in October to 196. This included a record-breaking 38 planes on October 1, 39 planes on October 2, and 56 planes on October 4. According to a press release seen on the website of Japan's Ministry of Defence joint staff, 2 Y-9 patrol aircraft and 1 Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft flew through the Miyako Strait from the East China Sea into the Pacific Ocean east to the island of Taiwan, before returning home via the same routes. According to the island's defence authorities, the overall count this year has reached around 700, up from 380 last year.

PLA deployed freight helicopter and an assault helicopter to the region for first time

Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen also made incendiary remarks in October, including the "two states theory" in her October 10 speech and Tsai's first formal acknowledgement of US force deployment on the island on Thursday, October 28. It is normal for the PLA to increase the scale and composition of exercises near Taiwan to deter Taiwan secessionists and foreign interference, as well as to protect China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a Chinese mainland military expert who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Global Times on Monday.

The PLA despatched a Mi-17 freight helicopter and a WZ-10 assault helicopter to the region for the first time on October 26, according to local media. According to the above-quoted expert, the participation of helicopters could indicate that the PLA has begun the next phase of exercises by practising multidimensional amphibious assault and landing after gaining air superiority and control of the sea regions. On October 1, there were a record-breaking 38 aircraft, followed by 39 on October 2, and 56 on October 4.

Taiwan-Beijing Conflict

As Beijing asserts full control over the democratic island of Taiwan, there has been an upsurge in intrusions. Taipei, on the other hand, has resisted Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed. Despite the fact that the two sides have been controlled independently for more than seven decades, Taiwan is a democracy with a population of almost 24 million people located off the southern coast of mainland China. China has repeatedly warned that "Taiwan's independence" will result in war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping swore to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to crush any moves by the island to gain official independence.

