China: Shanghai Reports 12 New COVID Deaths As 'world's Most Brutal Lockdown' Continues

China's largest city of Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-related deaths. The financial hub of the country is currently reeling under the "world's most brutal lockdown" as the daily caseload crossed 2,700 on April 21. As of now, the city has recorded 26,634 asymptomatic cases in the biggest flare-up of the pandemic.

The patients who died on Friday were of the average age of 88, the government authorities informed, as quoted by Arab News. The deceased individuals had underlying health conditions and were unvaccinated, they added.

The rise in cases, followed by the fresh reported deaths comes as frustration among citizens in Shanghai broiled amid strict measures, lack of basic supplies, and online censorship. The clumsy lockdown has also led to thousands taking to the streets in protest against China's much-criticised 'Zero-COVID' strategy. A massive crowd of starving rioters ransacked and looted a supermarket as the lockdown continued for the third consecutive week.

China is yet to introduce mRNA vaccines despite fresh outbreak

As the lockdown purgatory seems to no end with a fresh tide of COVID cases, China is yet to introduce its own mRNA vaccines and refrained from purchasing them from those producing them. According to Jaya Dantas, a public health expert at the Curtin School of Population Health in Australia, who is monitoring the Shanghai outbreak, “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the booster vaccination dose to the elderly and other vulnerable groups and to see if mRNA vaccines can be used."

However, medical experts at the Chinese Disease Prevention and Control Center on Friday flagged that the vaccines manufactured in China have proven effective so far.

"The data is strong enough to indicate the public significance of the strategy of full and booster vaccination, particularly for the elder population,” the experts said. Meanwhile, several cases outside quarantine zones stood at 218 on Friday, significantly lesser compared to 250 recorded the previous day.

Xi Jinping to stick to 'zero-COVID' policy

The COVID measures across Shanghai were reimposed after deaths and hospitalisations increased in the past few days. The locals mandated RTPCR tests in areas with high infection rates. Shanghai authorities stressed that the lockdowns only when virus transmission outside quarantine areas is eliminated, according to a Global Times report.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled that the country will adhere to its controversial 'zero-COVID' policy with a "more forceful approach" across all aspects. While addressing the Boao Forum for Asia, Jinping said China will implement tougher measures to "defend people's lives and health."

