China Slams US' Plans To Deploy Missiles In Asia, Blames Nation For Iranian Nuclear Issue

While addressing the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, on June 12, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made comments pressing for advanced efforts to encourage nuclear talks with Iran, and denounced Washington's "unilateral bullying". China outrightly condemned the United States intentions to deploy missiles and defensive system in the neighbouring countries which could sabotage strategic stability.

According to a transcript published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi said, "The comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue is an important multilateral diplomatic achievement endorsed by the UN Security Council in its resolutions and is a key pillar of international nuclear non-proliferation and peace and stability in the Middle East."

Chinese Foreign Minister proposed jointly maintaining global strategic stability, in adherence to international arms control treaties, addressing the non-proliferation issue via negotiations by improvising global security governance.

Speaking of global security, Wang said, "China opposes the development and deployment of regional and global missile defence systems by a certain country that undermine strategic stability, and China opposes the deployment of land-based intermediate-range ballistic missiles in the neighbourhood of other countries."

China lambasts US over intentions to deploy missiles in Asia

China's Minister vocalized the threat to take countermeasures if the US deployed intermediate-range missiles in Asia, hinting at Washington's move to deploy high-tech Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) in South Korea. Obviously, China is concerned that the installed American defensive system in the subcontinent could watch China's missile movement.

Affirming the notion that US hegemony and intervention has caused a wreck to Iranian nuclear action and that Washington has jeopardised the regional stability, Wang commented, " The unilateral bullying behaviour by the US is the root cause of Iranian nuclear issue. And lifting the sanctions against Iran is the right logic for returning to the comprehensive agreement."

Without disclosing China's arsenal of nuclear weapons, Wang called on the US and Russia to reduce their nuclear weapons. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute put the number at 320, striking a huge difference as Russia's stood at 54,000 and about 70,000 US nuclear warheads.