China Starts Disinfection Program In Epidemic-hit Xi'an; 13 Million People Under Lockdown

The city-wide disinfection campaign in pandemic-plagued Xi'an, China's Shaanxi Province, has sparked debate on social media. According to the Global Times, as of Monday evening, the new outbreak in Xi'an had infected 21 cities in 15 provinces and regions, including Shaanxi, Guangdong Province in South China, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

After the Xi'an government's anti-epidemic command reported that mass disinfection had begun since Sunday afternoon, videos and photographs of disinfection teams operating on the streets of Xi'an were disseminated online. Many internet users believe that sanitising the entire city is unscientific and goes against the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) anti-epidemic guidance, which states that disinfection should be limited to areas where COVID-19 patients have visited.

COVID-19 spreads through human-to-human contact, according to scientists

COVID-19 is also a respiratory infectious disease that spreads through human-to-human contact, according to scientists. According to Global Times, outdoor disinfection not only does not work on COVID-19, but it can also harm the ecosystem. The anti-epidemic command advised the public to cover their windows, remove clothing from clotheslines, and avoid contacting the outer surfaces of buildings and plants prior to the city-wide disinfection.

Some internet users and professionals believe that city-wide disinfection is required. According to the Global Times, because epidemiological studies in Xi'an are equivocal and people can get the virus by contacting infected surfaces, environmental cleaning is critical. Teams in Xi'an were seen sanitising streets near the city's monument, the Drum Tower, in videos.

According to the Global Times, Xi'an was previously accused of having weak city governance because the local execution of the country's strategy of pursuing a dynamic zero-case situation was hampered by challenges such as confusing epidemiological studies and a crashed health code system.

In an effort to manage the country's largest epidemic in 21 months, the Chinese city of Xi'an has increased COVID-19 controls to the "strictest" level, prohibiting citizens from driving cars around town. According to a local government social media account, restrictions were increased even more on Monday when Xi'an stated it will adopt the strictest social control measures.

