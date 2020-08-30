China Steps Up Presence In Bohai And Yellow Seas, Conducts More Military Exercises

China has launched two sets of military drills off the country’s east coast in a bid to display its power while countering the rising US military presence in the region. According to the South China Morning Post, the first exercise started in the Yellow Sea on Saturday, August 29, and will continue until Thursday while another drill began on Friday in the Bohai Sea and will last a week.

READ: Belarus Forces Hold Military Drills

China shows off powers

According to the reports, the latest exercises are a series of military war games that Chinese forces have publicly declared since the end of July. At least nine drills, with some involving live rounds, have been conducted since the end of July in various waters including the South China Sea and East China. A Chinese military observer told South China Morning Post that the high profile exercises are regularly conducted in the face of US provocations.

READ: Taiwan Holds Military Drills Against Potential China Threat

Diao Daming, an associate professor at Renmin University’s National Academy of Development and Strategy, touted the recent drills as “routine training” which were meant to strengthen public confidence and intimidate the US and Taiwan.

The researcher is reported to have added that while these drills do not target any particular country, the military maneuvers can still yield enemies without actual use of arms. He further explained that the US has been establishing its control over the South China Sea in a bid to limit China. However, these drills demonstrate China's resolve to maintain regional status quo.

READ: Pentagon Slams Beijing For Conducting Military Drills In Disputed South China Sea

On the other hand, China claims the resource-rich South China Sea as its own territory which puts countries like Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei in a difficult position. Witnessing the growing Chinese hegemony over the region, the US has deployed warships and aircraft in patrols that it says are intended to promote freedom of navigation.

In recent days, China has stepped up its military presence in the Yellow, East China and Bohai seas with multiple high profile military drills to show off its defence powers. In response, the US has also conducted exercises with Japan and South Korea in the past two weeks and is holding a biennial war exercise with nine other countries, including the Philippines and Singapore, in Hawaii.

READ: China Protests Alleged US Spy Plane Incursion During Drills