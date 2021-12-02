China Summons Japanese Envoy To Express Objection Over Shinzo Abe's Remarks On Taiwan

On Wednesday, December 1, after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a remark over the China-Taiwan issue, the Chinese foreign ministry summoned Japan's ambassador to Beijing to express its protest. In his statement, Abe had warned that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a severe threat to Japan's security and the Japan-United States alliance. Former Japanese PM Abe asked China to think twice before initiating any military action. The statement prompted Hua Chunying, China's assistant foreign minister, to quickly criticise and condemn it. Chunying stated that Abe's remarks openly "attacked China's sovereignty" and gave unabashed support to Taiwan independence movements. He also termed the remarks as "erroneous," reported Russian news agency, Sputnik.

In his speech, Abe had also urged the democratic world to unite in order to prevent a Chinese invasion by persuading Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party against choosing the wrong path. The former Japanese PM said that a military operation against Taiwan would be "economic suicide" for China despite the fact that it is one of the world's most powerful economies. Besides, it would also have a substantial impact on the global economy due to China's tight economic and trading relations with the rest of the world, he added, as reported by CNA.

China accuses Japan of violating norms of diplomatic relationship

Beijing believes Tokyo has breached the norms of its diplomatic relations with China. China strongly condemns such statements and urges Tokyo to reflect on Japan's history, which is littered with atrocities against the Chinese people, and refrain from making reckless comments on the Taiwan issue, said the foreign ministry in a statement, reported Sputnik. Meanwhile, Earlier this week, Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng had remarked that recent events in the Taiwan Strait have aggravated the cross-strait situation. Speaking to reporters before a Parliamentary meeting, he had stated that China's frequent ADIZ invasions have made the cross-strait situation extremely tense in recent days, reported Taiwan News citing CNA.

China-Japan ties

It is pertinent to mention here that China-Japan relations have been tense at times reportedly due to Japan's refusal to admit its wartime past to China's satisfaction. However, the rise of the People's Liberation Army and its assertive tactics, according to the Japanese administration, have harmed bilateral relations. Sino-Japanese ties have remained tense since the end of World War II, posing a threat of an Asian confrontation. Meanwhile, the history of the Japanese war, imperialism, and territorial disputes in the East China Sea also contributed to the animosity between these two countries.

