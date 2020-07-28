China Suspends Hong Kong Extradition Treaties With Canada, Australia, UK In Retaliation

While responding to the measures taken by several countries against the Asian superpower, China announced the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, and the UK. According to reports, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the development on July 28 after all three countries raised their concerns over the newly-passed controversial national security law for the former British colony’s Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Therefore, these countries declared the suspension of their extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

The global scrutiny against China has escalated over the past week. Several governments raised concerns over the security law threatening the promised autonomy of the city under ‘One Country, Two Systems’ when it came under the Chinese rule in 1997. However, wang has reportedly said that the latest suspension of extradition treaties was nations’ gross interference in mainland’s internal affairs and also the severe violation of international law. According to China, the three counties went against the basic norms of governing international ties.

"The wrong action of Canada, Australia, and the UK in politicizing judicial cooperation with Hong Kong has seriously hurt the basis of judicial cooperation," said Wang.

China warns New Zealand

China’s announcement of suspending extradition treaty with Canada, Australia, and the UK came just after New Zealand’s suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Wang not only condemned the move made by the nation but also warned New Zealand to revoke the decision. China also said that it reserved its right to further retaliate. Even the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand stressed that the city is a special administrative region of China and Hong Kong’s affairs are ‘internal’. Therefore, they would not allow ant foreign interference.

During the same press conference, Wang took a di on United States Secretary of State and urged ‘say no to Pompeo’. As the tensions between the US and China are soaring, Wang not only said Canada is acting as ‘cat’s paw for the US’ but also noted that ‘provoking’ rivalry is the bygone era. He asserted that China has no intentions of rectifying America, and will not be changed by the US. Therefore, called for disagreeing with US Secretary of State and world peace.

Long gone the era of provoking ideological rivalry. For China, no intention to change the US and no way to be changed by the US either. To all the peace-lovers around the world, let’s #sayNOtoPompeo and destructive actions to world peace! pic.twitter.com/OP4oDR3q0f — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 27, 2020

