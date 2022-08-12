China Suspends Transport Cooperation With Lithuania, Sanctions Minister Over Taiwan Visit

In a recent development, the Chinese government on Friday imposed a sanction on Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Agne Vaiciukeviciute. This comes in retaliation to a Lithuanian delegation's visit to Taiwan, which was led by minister Vaiciukeviciute. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also decided to cease all communications with the ministry and cooperation on international road transport with Lithuania. According to reports, the Lithuanian delegation arrived in Taiwan on August 7 for a five-day visit which was strongly condemned by the Chinese administration.

In a press release, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the visit by the Lithuanian delegation gravely interferes with China's internal affairs, violates the "One-China" principle, and compromises China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "In response to the egregious and provocative act of Vaiciukeviciute, China decides to adopt sanctions on Vaiciukeviciute, to suspend all forms of exchange with the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, and to suspend exchange and cooperation with Lithuania in the field of international road transport," the ministry further stated.

China had warned Lithuania of 'stern measures'

The action by the Chinese government comes a day after it threatened to take "stern retaliation measures" against the visit. Earlier on Thursday, August 11, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that Moscow would strongly respond to Lithuania's "vile provocation" which not only violates the principle of "one China" but also threatens the country's sovereignty. According to him, the communique on the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Lithuania states unequivocally that the Lithuanian government acknowledges Taiwan as an integral part of China.

Lithuanian minister claims to have a 'productive week in Taiwan'

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Lithuanian minister Vaiciukeviciute stated that she had a "productive week in Taiwan". "5 days, 3 cities, 2 sea ports, 14 meetings – a productive week in Taiwan, looking for more ways of LT Transport cooperation with TW maritime, shipping and aviation companies. Happy to witness the MoI between Dancer Bus and TAV [sic]," Vaiciukeviciute wrote on Twitter. It should be mentioned here that the Chinese government has taken a tough stance on the Taiwan issue since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taipei despite Beijing's warning. In retaliation to her visit, China has imposed sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate relative.

5 days, 3 cities, 2 sea ports, 14 meetings – a productive week in Taiwan, looking for more ways of LT Transport cooperation with TW maritime, shipping and aviation companies. Happy to witness the MoI between Dancer Bus and TAV. 非常感謝您 @MOFA_Taiwan pic.twitter.com/I3N0o5BwZi — Agne Vaiciukeviciute (@vaiciukeviciute) August 12, 2022

