China To Hold 5-day Military Exercise In South China Sea To Counter India, US Ships

Days after India announced the deployment of a task force of four warships to South East Asia, the South China Sea and the Western Pacific, Beijing has decided to hold a military exercise from August 6 to August 10. According to the Chinese government mouthpiece, Global Times, it will conduct a similar exercise conducted last year with live-fire "aircraft carrier killer" anti-ship ballistic missiles. This comes after the Indian government has said that the ships are set to participate in the next edition of the Malabar exercise of the Quad (India, Japan, Australia, and the United States). The ships will also be included in bilateral exercises with Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia, added the government press release.

"China has hunting rifles ready against the wolves": Report

The report state that China is reacting to the recent provocations initiated by the US and several other countries. "China has hunting rifles ready against the wolves" that hunger for China's core interests," wrote the Chinese state media. According to a notice released by the Maritime Safety Administration on Wednesday, Beijing will hold military training in the South China Sea from Friday to Tuesday, and other vessels are prohibited from entering the navigation restriction zone. The press release did not give more particulars on the exercise, but a Taipei-based news agency published that the PLA launched anti-ship ballistic missiles in the South China Sea in a similar exercise last year. It is worth noting China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months. In response to their exercise, Beijing said the government concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

Code of conduct in the South China Sea should be as per UNCLOS: India

Earlier on August 4, at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS), India highlighted the growing convergence of approaches on the Indo-Pacific region among different member nations. Without naming China, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stressed that the Code of Conduct on the South China Sea should be entirely consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "Stressed that Code of Conduct on the South China Sea should be fully consistent with UNCLOS 1982. Should not prejudice legitimate rights and interests of nations not a party to discussions," said the minister after the East Asia Summit.

