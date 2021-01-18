China To Sanction US Officials For Lifting Diplomatic Curbs On Taiwan

China on Monday said it will impose sanctions on US officials over Washington's recent decision to remove restrictions that prevented diplomatic contact between the United States and Taiwan. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has called the US's decision to remove curbs "a nasty behaviour" and said that those responsible will face sanctions. The US State Department on January 9 removed all "self-imposed" restrictions that prevented talks between US and Taiwanese officials.

"Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and reliable partner of the United States, and yet for several decades, the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts. The United States government took these actions unilaterally. No more", US Secretary of State Pompeo had said in a statement while lifting the restrictions.

Chinese spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Monday said that Beijing has decided to impose sanctions on responsible US officials who have engaged in the "nasty behaviour" on the Taiwan issue. China had earlier pledged to make the US pay a "heavy price" for its decision to ease restrictions on diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei. "We urge the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, stop official exchanges and military ties with Taiwan, and properly handle Taiwan-related issues," China said on the US' decision.

Growing ties matter of concern for China

The growing ties between the United States and Taiwan since the Trump administration took over in 2017 have angered China. China has regularly used its military might to scare Taiwan into not developing close relations with the US. In the past year alone, the Chinese military made a record 380 incursions last year into the southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) across the median line.

Both, Taiwan and the People's Republic of China, also known as China, claim to be the real representative of the Chinese people. However, the United Nations and the rest of the world, including the United States, only recognise Beijing after a 1971 vote confirmed that PRC is the only lawful representatives of China to the global body.

