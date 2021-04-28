China To Transport 25,000 Oxygen Concentrators To India; Says 'working Overtime On Orders'

As global support pours in for India, China on Wednesday, stated that medical suppliers are working to deliver 25,000 orders of oxygen concentrators to India. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong added that cargo planes have been planned to transport medical supplies. China has stated that it 'firmly supports'' India in fighting COVID-19.

Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, at least 25000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) April 28, 2021

Global support to India

India has been offered aid from several countries like United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Russia, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Hong Kong, Thailand, Pakistan, United States and China promising oxygen concentrators, ventilators, liquid oxygen, PPEs, test kits, N95 masks, cryogenic Oxygen Containers. The US had lifted its ban on exporting raw materials needed to manufacture COVISHIELD doses. Currently, India is facing a delayed vaccine rollout as innoculation for those above 18 begins on May 1. Most states have complained to Centre regarding lack of doses as India faces vaccine shortage amid a huge COVID surge. India has 29,78,709 active cases and 1,48,17,371 recovered doses and 2,01,187 fatalities - reporting 362,757 new infections and 3,293 deaths in 24 hours - a new global record. India has administered 14,69,42,541 doses of which 2,44,77,479 have received the 2nd dose.

India's oxygen shortage

Currently, India is grappling with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - atleast ten hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. These trains have already begun to arrive at UP, Maharashtra, Andhra from Odisha, Jharkhand and others. Delhi, which has demanded a consistent supply of 480 MT oxygen per day is yet to receive its quota as the state govt has not been able to provide tankers for transportation to the Railways. Delhi has demanded the Centre's help in procuring more oxygen, accusing UP and Haryana of obstructing its supply. Except for nine sectors, supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers has been prohibited from April 22 as a temporary measure.