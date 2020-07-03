Chinese Govt Slams US; Claims 'China Puts People First, US Puts Money And Politics First'

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 with the United States being the worst affected country in the world, US President Donald Trump has targeted China on every international forum and continues to do so with calling Coronavirus as 'Wuhan virus', 'Chinese virus' or 'Kung Flu' since it originated in China's Wuhan, and on Thursday he termed the virus as a ‘plague from China'.

COVID-19 has infected about 10,929,352 people worldwide and the global death toll has crossed the 500,000 mark according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus having reported over 2.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 131,175 deaths.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying on July 2 retorted to the US criticism of China. Taking to Twitter, she seemingly tried to differentiate between China with America and boasted of China's way of resolving problems as against the US. She said, "China puts people first while the US puts money and politics first".

The biggest difference between China and the #US is that China puts people first, while the US puts money and politics first. China sees problems and keeps reforming and improving, while the US politicians turn blind to their problems and always play the blame game. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 2, 2020

Hong Kong under turmoil

However, Chunying boasting about China putting people first comes at a time when the autocratic communist regime has imposed the draconian national security law in Hong Kong which virtually kills the autonomy of the city, threatening the human rights and freedom of the citizens and is in violation to the Sino-British pact signed by China and Britain in 1997 when the Britishers ended their colonialism over Hong Kong. In a bid to protect democracy, Hong Kong has been embroiled in protests against the autocratic Chinese rule and its citizens have been arrested for protesting in favour of democracy. A number of countries including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada has raised strong objection over China's imposing of security law over Hong Kong.

Uighurs in mass detention camps

Besides, according to international reports, the Chinese Communist regime has inflicted torture upon Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province of China. Millions of Uighur Muslims have been subject to torture and inhuman treatment such as forced labour, physical and sexual abuse leading to death on many occasions due to atrocities of the Chinese authorities.

As per reports, the Chinese Communist regime is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country's Han majority to have more children. The campaign over the past four years in the far west region of Xinjiang is leading to what some experts are calling a form of “demographic genocide." The population control measures are backed by mass detention both as a threat and as a punishment for failure to comply. Police raid homes, terrifying parents as they search for hidden children, as reported by Associated Press.

